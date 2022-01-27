City centre street to close for pavement works

Bethel Street will be closed to traffic for works to fix broken pavement - Credit: Google Maps

A busy Norwich street is closing for three days to fix paving broken by lorries.

Remedial works to fix the pavement in Bethel Street are required after the installation of a new zebra crossing on Cleveland Road.

During construction of the crossing, a diversion was in place via Bethel Street and Exchange Street. This led to larger vehicles damaging the paving slabs on the northeast corner of Bethel Street.

Works to relay the paving slabs will start on Monday, January 31, and are likely to take three days to complete.

Bethel Street will be closed to traffic from Cleveland Road. There will be access via Cleveland Road, St Giles Street, St Peters Street and Bethel Street.

All traffic from Bethel Street will be able to exit via Cleveland Road.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

