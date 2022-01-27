News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

City centre street to close for pavement works

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:45 PM January 27, 2022
Bethel Street, where a crash occured on September 21. PHOTO: Google Maps

Bethel Street will be closed to traffic for works to fix broken pavement - Credit: Google Maps

A busy Norwich street is closing for three days to fix paving broken by lorries.

Remedial works to fix the pavement in Bethel Street are required after the installation of a new zebra crossing on Cleveland Road.

During construction of the crossing, a diversion was in place via Bethel Street and Exchange Street. This led to larger vehicles damaging the paving slabs on the northeast corner of Bethel Street.

Works to relay the paving slabs will start on Monday, January 31, and are likely to take three days to complete.

Bethel Street will be closed to traffic from Cleveland Road. There will be access via Cleveland Road, St Giles Street, St Peters Street and Bethel Street.

All traffic from Bethel Street will be able to exit via Cleveland Road.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jasmine Ikea Dagless with her late dad Bradley Wheeler 

City teen named Ikea drops furniture brand as first name

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Millie, Louise and Matt with Lucy's Fish and Chips owner Barclay Gray.

Food and Drink

Norwich chippy ranked as one of best in UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A Eurasian eagle owl spotted in the Unthank Road area of Norwich.

Escaped giant eagle owl spotted in Norwich city centre

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The living room and dining room of the Wensum Street flat in Tombland, Norwich.

City flat with spiral staircase and balcony bedroom for sale for £190k

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon