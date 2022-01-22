News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Emergency services at scene of crash near A47 in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:21 PM January 22, 2022
Watton Road in Colney, Norwich

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid a road in the Colney area following a crash.

Watton Road near the A47 in Norwich is partially blocked near the Woodland Cemetery.

Emergency services are on the scene, with police directing traffic around the incident.

There is traffic on the road in both directions from School Lane to the A47.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

