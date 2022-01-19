Busy city Riverside roads to stay closed as transport hub works begin

A number of roads in Norwich's Riverside area will remain closed as work to introduce a new transport hub begins.

The works which will begin on January 24 will include building a new bus gate between Lower Clarence Road and the Foundry Bridge junction as part of the Transforming Cities project.

Phase two of the project will also see new bays for hiring Beryl bikes and a number of significant walking and cycling improvements around the station including pavement widening, a new zebra crossing and a new segregated crossing for those entering or leaving the station by bike or on foot.

As a result of the work, Riverside Road will remain closed just before St Matthews Road as well as Thorpe Road until July 29.

Due to the closures there will be no left turn from Riverside Road into Aspland Road, Chalk Hill Road, Ferry Road, Lollards Road, Rosary Road and St Matthews Road.

There will also be no left turn on to Riverside Road from Thorpe Road.

Lower Clarence Road will also be closed near the Royal Mail sorting office until July 29.

Phase two of the project will also see new bays for hiring Beryl bikes and a number of significant walking and cycling improvements around the station including pavement widening, a new zebra crossing and a new segregated crossing for those entering or leaving the station by bike or on foot.

Councillor Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “These improvements will improve access and safety for all forms of greener travel.

"We are already seeing significant journey time savings across the network through improvements delivered so far and this scheme will put us in a much stronger position to work with bus operators and central government to secure future funding for zero emission buses.

"Every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the project as quickly as possible. We thank local businesses and the public for their patience while works are carried out."

The Thorpe Road bus gate will also be used by cycles and taxis and the layout of the station forecourt will also be improved, formalising areas for pick ups and drop off, pavement resurfacing works on Riverside Road will also be completed as part of the wider scheme."



