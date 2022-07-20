Riverside streets reopen after months of roadworks

A road closure sign at the top of St Matthews Road which is just off Riverside Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

Roads in Norwich's Riverside area have reopened after months of closure and delays.

Routes reopened on Riverside Road and Thorpe Road at 8.30am this morning after work, as part of plans to build a new £2.5m transfer hub, was completed after it began on Monday, January 17.

Both streets are now open in both directions, although temporary traffic lights remain in place while the permanent ones are tested ahead of being switched on again later today.

Cemal Alby, owner of Gem of Norwich, located in the centre of the affected area, said his business was already noticing the difference.

He said: "We can feel the difference already, there are already more people passing by and popping in for something to eat.

"It's been a long while but thank goodness it's done now.

"It has been worth the wait."