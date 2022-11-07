Two-car crash on ring road causes huge queues
Published: 8:40 AM November 7, 2022
Updated: 9:27 AM November 7, 2022
A crash on the ring road is causing heavy traffic.
Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Boundary Road at 6.62am today, November 7.
The road was blocked, causing long queues in the area.
There was traffic westbound on Sweet Briar Road and eastbound on Mile Cross Lane.
The AA traffic map estimated delays of up to nine minutes.
There were also queues up to Holt Road near the NDR, on Reepham Road and Drayton High Road.
The road was cleared at 8.57am.
No injuries have been reported.