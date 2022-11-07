Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Two-car crash on ring road causes huge queues

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:40 AM November 7, 2022
Updated: 9:27 AM November 7, 2022
There has been a crash on Boundary Road outside Norwich - Credit: Google

A crash on the ring road is causing heavy traffic.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Boundary Road at 6.62am today, November 7. 

The road was blocked, causing long queues in the area.

There was traffic westbound on Sweet Briar Road and eastbound on Mile Cross Lane.

The AA traffic map estimated delays of up to nine minutes.

There were also queues up to Holt Road near the NDR, on Reepham Road and Drayton High Road.

The road was cleared at 8.57am.

No injuries have been reported.

