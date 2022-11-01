Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency road closures after ruptured gas main in village

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:27 PM November 1, 2022
Stonehouse Road in Rackheath where the gas main ruptured

Stonehouse Road in Rackheath where the gas main ruptured - Credit: Google Maps

A number of roads in a village on the outskirts of Norwich have been closed after a gas main ruptured.

The incident happened in Stonehouse Road, Rackheath, at about 12.30pm today, with emergency services currently in attendance alongside gas repair workers.

As a result of the incident, the A1151 Wroxham Road roundabout and Stonehouse Road itself have been closed until further notice.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.


Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hundreds queued for a Harry Potter event at Castle Quarter

Hundreds flock to city centre Harry Potter event

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Lucy & Yak is set to open on November 19

It's PINK! City shop transformed ahead of latest store opening

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Eastlands care home in Taverham is being closed down 

'Heartbroken' residents turfed out of care home ahead of rebuild

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Primrose Road where the closures will take place

Norfolk Live News

Roads around village near Norwich to close next month

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon