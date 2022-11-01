Emergency road closures after ruptured gas main in village
Published: 1:27 PM November 1, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A number of roads in a village on the outskirts of Norwich have been closed after a gas main ruptured.
The incident happened in Stonehouse Road, Rackheath, at about 12.30pm today, with emergency services currently in attendance alongside gas repair workers.
As a result of the incident, the A1151 Wroxham Road roundabout and Stonehouse Road itself have been closed until further notice.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.