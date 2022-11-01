Emergency road closures after ruptured gas main in village

Stonehouse Road in Rackheath where the gas main ruptured - Credit: Google Maps

A number of roads in a village on the outskirts of Norwich have been closed after a gas main ruptured.

The incident happened in Stonehouse Road, Rackheath, at about 12.30pm today, with emergency services currently in attendance alongside gas repair workers.

As a result of the incident, the A1151 Wroxham Road roundabout and Stonehouse Road itself have been closed until further notice.

Road closures are currently in place between A1151 #Wroxham Road roundabout and Stonehouse Road, Rackheath due to a ruptured gas main. Emergency services are in attendance. Please avoid the area. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) November 1, 2022

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.



