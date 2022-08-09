Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City roadworks likely to cause delays until end of next week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:38 PM August 9, 2022
Emergency water works are currently taking place on Prince of Wales Road.

Ongoing roadworks on a busy city centre road are expected to cause delays until the end of next week.

Emergency water works are currently taking place on Prince of Wales Road at the junction with Recorder Road, with drivers temporarily banned from turning in and out of a number of roads.

Drivers coming from Recorder Road are unable to turn right into Rose Lane and Prince of Wales Road, while those travelling on Prince of Wales Road are banned from turning into Recorder Road.

The DL bus stop is also temporarily suspended as part of the works.

It comes as work, which is expected to last until Friday, August 19, takes place opposite the Nelson Hotel.

Norfolk County Council has warned drivers to expect delays on the road after the restrictions started on Monday (August 8).



