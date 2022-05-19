Two drivers writing on notepads among 21 motorists caught in 90 minutes

Norfolk police caught two drivers writing on notepads and 16 others for using their mobile phones while travelling through Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Arm

Two drivers were caught writing on notepads and 16 others for using their mobile phones while travelling through the city.

They were among 21 motorists caught for offences in the space of an hour and a half.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) have been conducting road safety checks in Norwich as part of a new campaign following recent law changes around the use of mobile phones while behind the wheel.

During a morning patrol on Thursday, May 19, aiming to crack down on driving offences, 16 people were stopped for using mobile phones, two were reported for not being in proper control of their vehicles and two drivers were not wearing a seatbelt.

A spokesperson from the NSRAPT tweeted: “Within 1.5hrs this morning 21 drivers were reported in Norwich; 16 drivers using mobile phones, two drivers not in proper control (writing on a pad on the steering wheel), two drivers not wearing a seatbelt, an insecure load and one misrepresented number plate.”

