WATCH: Extraordinary queues for petrol in Norwich

Published: 9:10 AM September 29, 2021

This extraordinary queue for petrol in Norwich last night highlights the true panic gripping the city's drivers - but today there are signs of hope.

In a video taken by Eastern Electrical, cars can be seen queuing down Boundary Lane in Norwich on Tuesday night to enter the Asda petrol station.

Queues can also be seen on the other side of the road up to the McDonalds.

Today there are currently queues on Dereham Road in Norwich, Rose Lane, Brazen Gate, Koblenz Avenue, Plumstead Road, Barrett Road, Boundary Road, Sweet Briar Road, Aylsham Road, Mile Cross Lane, Holt Road, Blueboar Lane, Dereham Road in Costessey, on the Thickthorn Roundabout, Earlham Green Lane, Ipswich Road, Hall Road.

Many Norwich petrol stations still have no fuel including BP on Martineau Road.

Though some stations with fuel are limiting customers, with Jet on Rose Lane limiting purchases of petrol at £30 and Asda on Boundary Road only serving key workers.

Among those whose jobs are being affected by the fuel demand are Norwich's delivery drivers.

Motorists queue for petrol following fuel shortages at Shell garage on A11 in Norfolk. - Credit: Tom Chapman

Some drivers have been left stranded after running out of fuel with one saying: “It’s really frustrating because there isn’t actually a shortage. Every morning when you go to petrol stations they’re full again but every day panic-buyers empty them out.

Public transport is also being affected by the queues however bus companies are not seeing an increase in people using their services.

Chris Speed, regional boss of First Buses, said: "So far I have not noticed any sudden spike in the number of people using our buses around the city, it's about the same."

Prime minister Boris Johnson said the situation on filling station forecourts is "stabilising" and that motorists should go about their business in their normal way.

