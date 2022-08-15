Busy roads near UEA to close until beginning of September

A pair of busy roads near the UEA in Norwich are to close until the beginning of September as resurfacing and junction improvement works take place.

Watton Road and Old Watton Road will close at the junction between the two roads from Friday, August 19, to Friday, September 2.

The closure on Watton Road will extend to just before the junction with Colney Lane, while Old Watton Road's closure will extend to the entrance to the Spire hospital.

First Norwich says the work will have a significant impact on Orange Line and Blue Line services as well as Costessey Park and Ride shuttles which serve the university.

The bus operator says passengers may be unable to use service 21 to travel between Bowthorpe and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, 26 to travel between University of East Anglia and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and 26A to travel between the UEA and Bowthorpe.

Some service 511 evening journeys could also be re-timed or cancelled.

Those wishing to travel to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital should use Pink Line services to and from the city centre.

For drivers a diversion will be in place at all times via Colman Road and the A47.