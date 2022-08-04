Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:07 PM August 4, 2022
A new speed camera has been installed on Aylsham Road

A new camera to catch law-breaking drivers has been installed at a speeding hotspot in Norwich. 

Norfolk County Council has installed the camera to catch drivers who regularly flout the speed limit on Aylsham Road. 

It is located outside of St Catherine's Church, opposite Lidl, where there is a "high speed-related collision record". 

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "This speed camera has been put in place due to a high speed-related collision record on Aylsham Road.

"This is backed up by traffic data which showed a significant number of speeding vehicles in this area. 

“The location of the speed camera was influenced by the location of required utilities, as well as the need to avoid obstructing visibility from side roads.” 

