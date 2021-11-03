Oil spill causes part closure of NDR

The A1270 Broadland North Way has been closed following an oil spill - Credit: Google

An oil spill caused part of the A1270 Broadland Northway to be closed this afternoon.

The road, otherwise known as the NDR, was closed at 12.17pm after a lorry's blown-out gear box caused an oil spill.

Road closures were in place eastbound between Cromer Road and North Walsham Road while Highways England cleared the spill.

Norfolk police confirmed they left the scene at 2pm and Highways England continued the clean-up.

