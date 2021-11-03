News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Oil spill causes part closure of NDR

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:47 PM November 3, 2021
A1270 Broadland North Way closed after oil spill

The A1270 Broadland North Way has been closed following an oil spill - Credit: Google

An oil spill caused part of the A1270 Broadland Northway to be closed this afternoon. 

The road, otherwise known as the NDR, was closed at 12.17pm after a lorry's blown-out gear box caused an oil spill.

Road closures were in place eastbound between Cromer Road and North Walsham Road while Highways England cleared the spill.

Norfolk police confirmed they left the scene at 2pm and Highways England continued the clean-up.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am.

Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man, in his late 20s, inappropriately touched a woman, in her 70s, on the river path between Wensu

Norwich Live

Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Fish and chips at French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two fish and chip shops in Norwich win national award

Sean Galea-Pace

person