Busy city road closed for gas works until late August

Mousehold Lane is currently closed from the roundabout to Alford Grove. - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road which leads in to the city centre has been closed while gas repair works take place.

Mousehold Lane in Norwich's NR7 area is closed for gas main replacement works until Friday, August 26.

The road is closed from the roundabout with Sprowston Road and Wroxham Road to the junction with Alford Grove.

Bus services including Our Bus 32/132, First Bus 11/12, Konnect 11b and Park and Ride 502 could face disruptions and delays as a result of the works.

Rush hour commuters have reported long delays in the area with traffic queuing on Wroxham Road and Sprowston Road.