Rail services cancelled after person hit by train

Rail services from Norwich to London are currently being cancelled and delayed. - Credit: Archant

Train services from Norwich Train Station have been cancelled and delayed after a person was hit by a train.

Services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street have been cancelled, with Greater Anglia warning of further disruption throughout the evening.

The person was hit by a train on the Norwich to Liverpool Street line between Shenfield and Witham.

Network Rail and emergency services are currently at the scene.

The rail operator is currently attempting to source rail replacement vehicles in order to get the routes running again.

Advance purchase ticket holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

Up-to-date information on disruption can be found on the Greater Anglia website.

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.