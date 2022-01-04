News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Part of city centre road to be closed until April

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:59 AM January 4, 2022
King Street in Norwich will be closed between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane in early 2022. 

King Street in Norwich will be closed between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane from January to April 2022

A city centre street is to be closed for a number of months from today as part of £1.05m improvement works.

King Street will be closed to all traffic between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane from today, January 4, until mid-April.

It is part of the second phase of improvements to the street, which aims to widen the footpaths and create more pedestrian and cycle-friendly routes.

The work has already been completed up to the junction of Music House Lane. 

A signed diversion route will be in place and parking bays along King Street will be suspended.

Access will be maintained to properties from one end of the closure and to Rose Lane throughout the works.

The works will be paid for from a £1.05m pot secured from the second phase of central government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

