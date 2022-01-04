Part of city centre road to be closed until April
- Credit: Google Maps
A city centre street is to be closed for a number of months from today as part of £1.05m improvement works.
King Street will be closed to all traffic between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane from today, January 4, until mid-April.
It is part of the second phase of improvements to the street, which aims to widen the footpaths and create more pedestrian and cycle-friendly routes.
The work has already been completed up to the junction of Music House Lane.
A signed diversion route will be in place and parking bays along King Street will be suspended.
Access will be maintained to properties from one end of the closure and to Rose Lane throughout the works.
The works will be paid for from a £1.05m pot secured from the second phase of central government’s Transforming Cities Fund.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich fine dining restaurant to close for six weeks for refurbishment
- 2 New car dealership approved for city retail park
- 3 Indian restaurant in Norwich hosting street food fair with dishes from £1
- 4 New and ongoing roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week
- 5 Revealed: Crash hotspots for city's cyclists
- 6 Former Norwich chat show host Trisha getting engaged for fourth time
- 7 Garden revamp and beer bottle shop among changes for city pubs in 2022
- 8 Norwich company boss slams government 'shambles' over lateral flows
- 9 Archaeological report reveals Iron Age pits found in village
- 10 Peaky Blinders star spends New Year in Norwich