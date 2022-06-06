Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

City roads closed as more roadworks start today

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:25 AM June 6, 2022
Grove Road and Grove Avenue, from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side, will temporarily close from today.

Grove Road and Grove Avenue, from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side, will temporarily close from today. - Credit: Google Maps

More road closures will affect travel in and out of the city from today. 

Grove Road and Grove Avenue, from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side, will be temporarily closed from Monday, June 6 until Friday, August 26.  

The work, which is part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport, is aimed at improving facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Ipswich Road will also be closed to all traffic northbound between Ipswich Grove and the junction of Ipswich Road and Grove Road.

The full works are as follows: 

  • Closure of the left turn into Grove Road from St Stephens Road
  • One-way traffic in Grove Road towards its junction with St Stephens Road
  • One-way traffic in Grove Avenue from its junction with Ipswich Road towards its junction with Grove Walk
  • A two-way segregated cycle lane in Grove Road to the St Stephens Road junction
  • Footway widening in Ipswich Road near the Grove Road junction
  • Widening of the existing pedestrian crossing in St Stephens Road.

Victoria Street will also be closed from its junction with St Stephens Road - one-way will be suspended to allow access from Grove Road - but a date of the closure has not been confirmed yet. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

There is a trucking industrial site in School Lane which has led to many complaints received by councillor Natasha Harpley

Calls to rip down industrial units and replace them with housing

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Friends enjoy the atmosphere at the Jubilee street party on King Street in Norwich, hosted by the Last Pub Standing.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Gallery

Four-day street party with Caribbean BBQ kicks off at Norwich pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The flat and unit are opposite Norwich Cathedral's entrance

Three-bedroom period building up for sale opposite cathedral

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
The Vegan Parkfest comes to Norwich this weekend. 

Food and Drink

Street food festival with free entry coming to Norwich park this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon