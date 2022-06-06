City roads closed as more roadworks start today

Grove Road and Grove Avenue, from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side, will temporarily close from today. - Credit: Google Maps

More road closures will affect travel in and out of the city from today.

Grove Road and Grove Avenue, from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side, will be temporarily closed from Monday, June 6 until Friday, August 26.

The work, which is part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport, is aimed at improving facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Ipswich Road will also be closed to all traffic northbound between Ipswich Grove and the junction of Ipswich Road and Grove Road.

The full works are as follows:

Closure of the left turn into Grove Road from St Stephens Road

One-way traffic in Grove Road towards its junction with St Stephens Road

One-way traffic in Grove Avenue from its junction with Ipswich Road towards its junction with Grove Walk

A two-way segregated cycle lane in Grove Road to the St Stephens Road junction

Footway widening in Ipswich Road near the Grove Road junction

Widening of the existing pedestrian crossing in St Stephens Road.

Victoria Street will also be closed from its junction with St Stephens Road - one-way will be suspended to allow access from Grove Road - but a date of the closure has not been confirmed yet.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.