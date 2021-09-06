Disruption for drivers as more roadworks begin in Norwich today
Further roadworks start today in Norwich to improve the city’s busy Grapes Hill roundabout.
Covent Road will be closed to westbound traffic towards Unthank Road.
The diversion will be via Chapelfield Road, Newmarket Road, Colman Road, and Earlham Road.
Access to Unthank Road will only be available from Colman Road, via the diversion.
Some lanes on the Grapes Hill roundabout will also be closed.
The pavement on The Hamlet Centre Side of Convent Road will remain closed for up to four weeks.
There will be delays on First bus services, including the Red and Orange Line, and the Blue Line 25, 26, and 26A will travel via the diversions on outbound journeys.
The work hopes to improve the roundabout’s bus journey times, traffic flow, and walking and cycle facilities, but has been previously criticised by cyclists.
