How Norwich bus services will change at the end of the month

Bus services across the city are set to see changes from the end of the month. - Credit: Steve Adams

Bus services in Norwich are set to change with new timetables and increased bus numbers on First routes as passenger numbers continue to rise.

From April 24, the changes will include a new timetable from Monday to Saturday on Turquoise Line 13 and the 3.53pm departure from Dussindale on service 14 will no longer operating on weekdays.

On Red Line 23 and 24, increasing passenger numbers following the pandemic have meant that First are increasing the frequency of buses between Monday and Friday.

There will be 6 buses per hour, operating every 10 minutes, between Larkman Lane and the Heartsease roundabout via the city centre.

Buses will serve Queens Hills, Heartsease and Thorpe St Andrew Sainsburys up to every 20 minutes, with 23 and 24A operating once every hour, 23A and 24 will operating twice every hour.

Current temporary timetables on Saturdays and Sundays will be unchanged.

A new timetable will be introduced on all Blue Line services, but routes will remain unchanged.

Blue Line 25 services will operate up to every 20 minutes from Monday to Saturday between the UEA and Riverside and there will be minor timetable changes to buses on Sundays.

On Blue Line 26 and 26A, services will continue to operate up to every 15 minutes from Monday to Saturday with a slightly revised timetable.

There will be minor timetable changes on Sundays.

On the Yellow Line 28, 29 and X29, there will be changes to bus times in the morning and evening at peak times on Monday to Saturday.

The Purple Line will see new timetables introduced from Monday to Saturday on all services.

Sunday services 36 and 37 as well as evenings on 37B are unaffected.

On the 36 route, buses will operate up to every 30 minutes between Horsford and Long Stratton via the city centre following the existing service 38 route via Trafford Road and Hall Road south of the city.

Buses to Harleston will be renumbered 36A and some journeys will start and end in Horsford.

A revised timetable will be in place on the 37 and 39 routes, while the 38A route will be renumbered to 36A.

On the 38 route, buses will operate up to every 30 minutes between Ives Road and the city centre, via The Boundary and Aylsham Road.

To download the latest timetables for all routes visit: https://www.firstbus.co.uk/norfolk-suffolk/news-and-service-updates/news/network-norwich-service-changes-sunday-24th-april-2022