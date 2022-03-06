A road near Norwich Airport will partially close for four weeks from tomorrow.

The westbound carriageway of Fifers Lane will be closed to traffic from Monday, March 7.

This is so essential drainage maintenance works can be carried out.

Access to properties will be maintained and pavements will also remain open, though parts of the path will be closed for short periods.

During the work there will be a temporary path in place for pedestrians.

Norfolk County Council has thanked the public for their patience while the work is carried out.

