Eight drivers stopped in an hour for using phones in police crackdown

Eight people were stopped in an hour by police after they were spotted using their mobile phones while driving in Norwich.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were conducting road safety checks in the city on Monday (May 2), as part of a new campaign following recent law changes.

Officers will be raising awareness of the new law changes this week until Sunday, May 8, through a week of action that aims to educate and enforce the new rules.

On March 25 this year it became illegal to use a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel for virtually any use - including to take photos, scroll through playlists or social media accounts and play games.

The minimum penalty if caught driving whilst using a mobile phone is six penalty points and a £200 fine. However, the maximum penalties are a £1,000 fine, six points and a driving ban.

Within an hour this morning Central @NSRAPT & #RCRT team stopped and reported 8 drivers in #Norwich #Fatal4 #185 https://t.co/iNSmG9xaKZ — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 2, 2022

