News > Traffic & Travel

Norwich traffic update: Queues longer than normal on A11 and A140

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:56 PM November 16, 2021
Updated: 5:03 PM November 16, 2021
A big increase in traffic in Norwich. Pictured is the A146 Barrett Road from the Tuckswood roundabou

Motorists are facing longer queues than usual on their way home. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Motorists could face longer queues than normal on the A11 and A140 as cars attempt to avoid roadworks.

Traffic is currently queuing both ways on the A11 Newmarket Road ahead of temporary traffic lights at the junction with Ipswich Road, with queues also affecting the A140.

On Mile Cross Lane and Boundary Road temporary traffic lights are also causing delays, with drivers backed up to Mason Road and Mile Cross Gardens respectively.

The Riverside Road closure is causing queues on the A1242 Thorpe Road and the A147 approaching Norwich Station.

At Pitt Lane and St Crispins Road the usual rush hour traffic is also causing delays.

The usual heavy traffic has continued around the Grapes Hill roundabout as work continues on Cleveland Road.


