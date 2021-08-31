City drivers face delays as roundabout roadworks begin

Updated

Queues were building on Exchange Street on Tuesday evening, the first night of roadworks on Grapes Hill. - Credit: Grace Piercy

Drivers are likely to face delays and heavy traffic in central Norwich as the first night of roadworks on a busy city roundabout begins.

Traffic is starting to build on St Giles Street and Exchange Street, with St Andrews Street also affected by the increased traffic.

As of 5.15pm, traffic from Exchange Street went up to City Hall, but was moving when the traffic lights at the junction with St Andrews Street.

This is due to both roads bearing the brunt of the diversions caused by the Grapes Hill roadworks, which started today, August 31.

Due to the diversion, Exchange Street has been fully reopened, after being partially closed to traffic so restaurants could have outdoor seating.

The traffic went up to City Hall. - Credit: Grace Piercy

Exchange Street had been closed to most traffic, but has been reopened while the roadworks continue. - Credit: Grace Piercy

Planters, barriers, and outdoor seating have been removed to accommodate for the increased traffic.

The Grapes Hill roadworks are intended to improve safety and ease congestion, with the removal of some traffic lights and changes made to cycle lanes and crossings.

The roadworks, and thus the traffic, could continue until the end of November.

