Crash between car and cyclist outside pub in city suburb

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:14 AM April 28, 2022
The A1067 near the Cock Inn, where a car and cyclist have been involved in a crash.

The A1067 near the Cock Inn, where a car and cyclist have been involved in a crash. - Credit: Google Images

A crash involving a car and a cyclist has caused delays on a busy road in a city suburb.

Police were called to the A1067 Fakenham Road in Drayton, near the Cock Inn, at 9.30am today (April 28).

There were delays in the area at the time of the incident, however these are now easing.

The condition of those involved is currently not known.

