Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Road in city suburb closes for emergency water works

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:55 PM October 28, 2022
West End Road in Costessey

West End Road in Costessey - Credit: Google Maps

Commuters in a Norwich suburb faced significant delays this morning after a busy road closed for emergency water works.

West End Road in Costessey closed at about 7.30am today to allow Anglian Water to carry out the urgent work which is expected to go on until Thursday, November 3.

The road is closed at the junction with Longwater Lane for utility repairs and maintenance.

Despite the road closing to vehicles, the path remains open as normal.

First Bus has announced its 23 service will follow the same route as the 23A while the work takes place.

Norfolk Live News
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_a47_norwich_oct22

A47 near Norwich to partially close until December

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The White Heron has opened its doors to customers in Brundall

First look inside popular riverside pub under new ownership

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
A man's body has been found in the grounds of the Trinity URC Church off Unthank Road in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A riverside ferry and café business is looking for help in keeping its doors open 

Riverside cafe and ferry service searching for financial backer to stay...

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon