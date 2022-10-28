Road in city suburb closes for emergency water works

Commuters in a Norwich suburb faced significant delays this morning after a busy road closed for emergency water works.

West End Road in Costessey closed at about 7.30am today to allow Anglian Water to carry out the urgent work which is expected to go on until Thursday, November 3.

The road is closed at the junction with Longwater Lane for utility repairs and maintenance.

Despite the road closing to vehicles, the path remains open as normal.

First Bus has announced its 23 service will follow the same route as the 23A while the work takes place.