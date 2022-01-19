Delays likely as city centre roadworks begin

A number of roadworks have started in Norwich today. - Credit: PA

Commuters in Norwich are set to face long delays after a series of roadworks started this morning.

In Ketts Hill, work on the Transforming Cities scheme will see stop and go boards introduced in the area which has already seen heavy traffic due to work in Riverside Road.

A traffic control system will also be introduced in Gordon Avenue as work to improve pavements also begins.

Delays are possible in Thor Close after roadworks started in the area, with a traffic control system in place.

Pavement works also started today in Birkbeck Close, Corie Road, Suncroft, Trafford Road, Arnold Miller Road, Southwell Road, Kingsley Road and Stratford Drive.

Further works are also set to begin in Grove Walk.

Most of the roadworks should be complete by January 21.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

