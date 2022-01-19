Delays likely as city centre roadworks begin
- Credit: PA
Commuters in Norwich are set to face long delays after a series of roadworks started this morning.
In Ketts Hill, work on the Transforming Cities scheme will see stop and go boards introduced in the area which has already seen heavy traffic due to work in Riverside Road.
A traffic control system will also be introduced in Gordon Avenue as work to improve pavements also begins.
Delays are possible in Thor Close after roadworks started in the area, with a traffic control system in place.
Pavement works also started today in Birkbeck Close, Corie Road, Suncroft, Trafford Road, Arnold Miller Road, Southwell Road, Kingsley Road and Stratford Drive.
Further works are also set to begin in Grove Walk.
Most of the roadworks should be complete by January 21.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Greater Anglia application to demolish train station building thrown out
- 2 Load of Bull! Anger as Red Bull ramps up threat against Norwich gin firm
- 3 It's going down! Demolition of car showroom begins to make way for homes
- 4 'How I made four million flipping council houses into luxury student digs'
- 5 What is this mystery tower that has sprung up in Norwich?
- 6 Drunk student crashed into hotel wall after drinking tequilas
- 7 Two Norwich shops named among UK's best independent stores
- 8 Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms
- 9 REVEALED: Hotspots in Norwich with the most burglaries
- 10 Woman hunts venue for 200 people and Madness tribute after The Talk shuts