Crash causes heavy traffic and bus delays in city

A crash at a busy city junction is causing heavy delays in the area.

The incident is believed to have happened in Bowthorpe Road at the junction of Farrow Road and Guardian Road in Norwich just before 6pm on Saturday (February 12).

There are reports of heavy traffic in the area with bus services impacted.

Alert - Earlham



Rtc on Bowthorpe Rd at Guardian Rd is causing queues - First 21 may be delayed — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) February 12, 2022

It is not currently known how many vehicles were involved or the condition of the drivers.

