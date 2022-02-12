News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Crash causes heavy traffic and bus delays in city

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:45 PM February 12, 2022
Updated: 6:53 PM February 12, 2022
There are reports of heavy traffic at the junction of Bowthorpe Road, Farrow Road and Guardian Road junction.

A crash at a busy city junction is causing heavy delays in the area.

The incident is believed to have happened in Bowthorpe Road at the junction of Farrow Road and Guardian Road in Norwich just before 6pm on Saturday (February 12).

There are reports of heavy traffic in the area with bus services impacted.

It is not currently known how many vehicles were involved or the condition of the drivers.

