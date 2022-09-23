Increased car park charges to be rolled out in Norwich

Norwich City Council will roll out new car park charges from October - Credit: Archant

Norwich City Council will increase its car park charges at all of its sites from October.

The new prices will be rolled out at St Andrews, St Giles and Rose Lane multi-storey car parks and pay and display sites.

It follows a five-year price freeze but now the city council says the increase will help to generate essential income to "maintain and invest" in its car parks and "help to protect vital services for residents".

The council reported that city folk who responded to the 2022/23 budget consultation gave their support to prioritise increasing fees and charges to protect services.

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, said: "We have resisted price increases for many years and kept them low as visitors returned to the city after the pandemic, but the council is now facing significant financial challenges which means vital services will be heavily impacted if we don’t make these kinds of changes.

“These are really difficult decisions that we must consider, and we certainly don't make them lightly.

“The income will allow future improvements to parking provision across the city, for which the council receives no other income, and delivery of other vital council services that our residents rely on us to provide.

“The changes also support the wider transport policies which includes encouraging residents to seek other, more sustainable, travel modes.”

If people are looking to leave the car at home other transport options include Norwich Park and Ride or Beryl bikes and scooters.

Blue badge discounts will remain the same at multi-storey and pay and display car parks.

For those who use city council car parks regularly, three, six and 12-monthly season tickets are still available to purchase.

The new tariffs are estimated to generate an additional £600,000 a year for council services.