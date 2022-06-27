Revealed: All the city road closures for Run Norwich

Roads across the city centre will be closed on July 17 for Run Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A number of city centre roads are to close for Run Norwich next month, with drivers warned their cars will be removed if they are parked on affected streets.

The event takes place on Sunday, July 17, and will see those living in King Street and Riverside Road forced to move their parked cars ahead of the race, with most main roads around the city centre closed.

And Run Norwich is still planning for runners to race down St Stephen's Street despite ongoing roadworks, which are planned to last until July 31.

Run Norwich is still planning for runners to race down St Stephen's Street despite roadworks - Credit: Archant

Norfolk County Council is planning to reopen part of the carriageway on the day to allow runners to make their way down it, before closing it again afterwards.

Thousands of runners are expected to pound the city's streets, with roads to be closed in order to ensure the safety of spectators and participants.

Riverside Road will close in the direction of Bishopgate from 5am to 11am and Castle Meadow, Red Lion Street and Theatre Street will close between 7am and 1pm.

St Stephen's Street will close between 8.45am and 10.15am along with Chapel Field and Chantry Road.

Prince of Wales Road and Rose Lane will close between 9.15am and 11am and Tombland and the surrounding area will close to traffic between 9am and 11.30am.

King Street will close from 9.15am to 10.30am, while streets in the Wherry Road and Carrow Road area will close at 9.15am and reopen at about 11am.

Those with parking permits in the St Julian Parking Zone and Parking Zone B will be allowed to move their cars to neighbouring parking zones for the day.