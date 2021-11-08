City road closure to cause bus diversions this week

Bus services in Gertrude Road in Norwich is set for disruption due to planned waterworks this week. - Credit: Google Maps

A Norwich road is set to be closed for some of this week, with bus diversions having been put in place.

Due to planned waterworks, Gertrude Road will be closed from Tuesday, November 9 until Friday, November 12.

Norwich bus service First confirmed its routes have been altered as a result of the waterworks.

🚧 Gertrude Road

The above road will be closed between the 9th November 2021 and the 12th November 2021. As a result buses will be on diversion for the duration of these works, please see our website for full details https://t.co/4gbizCoOZs pic.twitter.com/9taNU6u8CQ — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) November 8, 2021

Citybound services will now not turn into Lavengro Road, but instead carry on along Mousehold Avenue before resuming the normal route at Silver Road.

