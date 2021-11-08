News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City road closure to cause bus diversions this week

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:55 AM November 8, 2021
Bus services in Gertrude Road in Norwich is set for disruption due to planned waterworks this week.

Bus services in Gertrude Road in Norwich is set for disruption due to planned waterworks this week.

A Norwich road is set to be closed for some of this week, with bus diversions having been put in place.

Due to planned waterworks, Gertrude Road will be closed from Tuesday, November 9 until Friday, November 12.

Norwich bus service First confirmed its routes have been altered as a result of the waterworks.

Citybound services will now not turn into Lavengro Road, but instead carry on along Mousehold Avenue before resuming the normal route at Silver Road.

