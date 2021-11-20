Bus disruption as Castle Meadow to close for resurfacing
- Credit: Archant
Bus passengers are set for disruption when Castle Meadow in Norwich is closed for essential resurfacing work.
Works to remove and replace two damaged and uneven sections of the road surface means it is being closed to traffic on two consecutive Sundays.
The road will be closed from 5.30am on Sunday, November 21 to 5.30am on Monday, November 22 and again from 5.30am on November 28 to 5.30am the next morning.
The two sections being resurfaced are one near to Opie Street and another close to Arcade Street.
Norfolk County Council alerted bus companies, taxi firms and local businesses to the planned work earlier this year.
Buses will be using alternative stops and a fully signed diversion route will be in place for taxis.
First Buses said all its affected services will instead serve only their usual stops in St Stephens Street.
Non commercial vehicles will not be affected as Castle Meadow is not open to general traffic.
