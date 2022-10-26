City car park charges increasing tomorrow
- Credit: Archant
Prices in Norwich's council-owned car parks are going up as of tomorrow, October 27.
Following a five-year freeze, the council announced changes to car park charges in September.
It will affect both multi-storey and pay and display car parks.
The changes to multi-storey charges are:
- St Andrews, going from between £1.80 and £6 to between £2 and £10.
- Rose Lane, going from between £1.80 and £6 to between £2 and £7.50.
- St Giles, only changing from £8.50 to £10 for up to four hours.
Pay and display charges (Barn Road, Chantry, Chapelfield East, Colegate, Magdalen Street, Monastery Court, Pottergate, Queens Road, Rouen Road, St Crispins and Westwick Street) are changing from between £1.30 and £15 to between £2.20 and £20.
All evening charges are going from £2.20 to £3.
Norwich City Council has said that the new tariffs will provide a "more consistent approach" to charges and "generate essential income" for the maintenance of the car parks.
Most Read
- 1 A47 near Norwich to partially close until December
- 2 Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church
- 3 First look inside popular riverside pub under new ownership
- 4 Riverside cafe and ferry service searching for financial backer to stay afloat
- 5 City coffee shop closing after five years in business
- 6 Attacker jailed for stabbing man in the face poses ‘serious risk to others’
- 7 Woman in hospital with fall injuries after city incident
- 8 'Six years of hell': Disabled tenant's battle against anti-social behaviour
- 9 Australian students push broken-down car a MILE along A11
- 10 Man taken to hospital after fight at city strip club
Income from the increased charges will allow future improvements to city parking provisions.
More information is available on the Norwich City Council website.