City car park reopens to drivers months after Covid-19 testing site closed

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:01 PM September 12, 2022
Westwick Street car park is back in use

Westwick Street car park has reopened - Credit: Google

A city car park that closed to become a Covid-19 testing site nearly two years ago has reopened.

Westwick Street car park is finally back in use after it was temporarily converted into a testing hub at the peak of the pandemic back in November 2020.

It continued to operate until March 31 this year, when all sites were closed and free testing also ended.

The decision was made by the government's Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) which said testing had come at a “significant cost” to the taxpayer, with the testing, tracing and isolation budget costing more than £15.7 billion in 2021 and 2022.

The car park reopening was announced by Norwich City Council following resurfacing works at the site which also finished in early September this year.

