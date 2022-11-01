Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Busy road reopens almost 12 hours after closure due to serious crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:19 AM November 1, 2022
Updated: 7:32 AM November 1, 2022
North Walsham Road, Sprowston

The North Walsham Road in Sprowston was closed for almost 12 hours - Credit: Archant/Google

A busy road on the outskirts of the city has reopened almost 12 hours after it was closed following a serious crash. 

Emergency services were called to the crash on the B1150 North Walsham Road in Sprowston at about 5pm on Monday. 

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area while emergency services attended the incident. 

The road was closed in both directions but a spokesman for Norfolk police confirmed the road was reopened by 4.30am today (November 1).

Police are yet to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the extent of any injuries. 

