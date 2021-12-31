News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Here is how bus services will be changing in Norwich in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:59 AM December 31, 2021
Updated: 11:11 AM December 31, 2021
Norwich City Centre, Street view St Stephens street buses

The redevelopment of St Stephens Street will begin January 8 prompting major changes to bus services in Norwich city centre - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A busy street in the city centre is to close to traffic for eight months, causing major changes to how bus services operate in Norwich. 

St Stephens Street will be closed from January 8 as work begins to transform the busy high street, which aims to create more space for shoppers and to provide more efficient bus services through new stopping spaces. 

Work is expected to continue until autumn, requiring bus services to stop at alternative bus stops in the city for the duration of the work. 

Bus services affected will instead be stopping at Norwich Bus Station, Red Lion Street, Castle Meadow and Rampant Horse Street.

The improvement work being undertaken is part of the £32m Transforming Cities Fund which was awarded to Norwich in September 2020 and has been issued for a number of projects across Norwich.

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City Covid rate passes national average

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Surlingham House will be converted for educational use for The Parkside School

Housing News

Vacant home to be used by city school after no objections

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Part of the canopy which came down at the former Debenhams building in Norwich.

Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra, Sprowston

Boxes of Christmas leftovers on offer for free in city store

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon