Here is how bus services will be changing in Norwich in 2022

The redevelopment of St Stephens Street will begin January 8 prompting major changes to bus services in Norwich city centre - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A busy street in the city centre is to close to traffic for eight months, causing major changes to how bus services operate in Norwich.

St Stephens Street will be closed from January 8 as work begins to transform the busy high street, which aims to create more space for shoppers and to provide more efficient bus services through new stopping spaces.

Work is expected to continue until autumn, requiring bus services to stop at alternative bus stops in the city for the duration of the work.

Bus services affected will instead be stopping at Norwich Bus Station, Red Lion Street, Castle Meadow and Rampant Horse Street.

The improvement work being undertaken is part of the £32m Transforming Cities Fund which was awarded to Norwich in September 2020 and has been issued for a number of projects across Norwich.