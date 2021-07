Published: 10:28 AM July 25, 2021

Norwich Bus Station's building will be closed on Sunday, July 25 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich Bus Station's building will be closed all day on Sunday due to Covid.

Konectbus said a member of its team has been instructed to isolate on the NHS test and trace app.

The bus company has apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused by the closure.