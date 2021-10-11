News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Buses diverted due to city road closure

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:54 AM October 11, 2021   
Some city buses have been diverted as a Norwich city road is closed.

Some city buses have been diverted as a Norwich city road is closed today. - Credit: Google Maps

A road closure has caused diversions in the city today.

Edward Street is closed eastbound, from the A1402 New Botolph Street to Magdalen Street, due to construction works.

As a result of the construction, some city buses have been diverted.

The diversion means buses will continue along New Botolph Street and Pitt Street before diverting via St Crispins Road and Whitefairs and along the normal route towards Tombland.

The disruption is expected to last for one day before opening again tomorrow (Tuesday, October 12).

