Buses diverted due to city road closure

Published: 8:54 AM October 11, 2021

Some city buses have been diverted as a Norwich city road is closed today. - Credit: Google Maps

A road closure has caused diversions in the city today.

Edward Street is closed eastbound, from the A1402 New Botolph Street to Magdalen Street, due to construction works.

As a result of the construction, some city buses have been diverted.

🚧 Edward Street, Norwich



This road will be closed today for one day. As a result city bound buses will be on diversion. We are sorry for any disruption to your journey. Please see our website for full details https://t.co/UXs62Xn4Pv pic.twitter.com/V50EDma5qv — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) October 11, 2021

The diversion means buses will continue along New Botolph Street and Pitt Street before diverting via St Crispins Road and Whitefairs and along the normal route towards Tombland.

The disruption is expected to last for one day before opening again tomorrow (Tuesday, October 12).

