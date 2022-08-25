Roadworks at busy city junction postponed due to other works in the area

Major roadworks at a busy city junction have been postponed due to an increase in other works in the area.

The traffic light upgrades and resurfacing works at the Boundary junction were due to start on September 5 and would have seen weeks of disruptions.

Boundary Road, Reepham Road, Cromer Road, Mile Cross Lane and Alysham Road were all due to be affected, with some closures in place.

But Norfolk County Council has made the decision to postpone the work until a later date.

In a notice from the council, it states: "Since the scheme was originally planned, there has been an unforeseen increase in the number of roadworks taking place in the area, including the private developer works on Hospital Lane being extended.

"While this decision has not been taken lightly, we have taken on board local concerns and concluded that continuing with these works was no longer an option at the present time.

"This maintenance work is essential to ensure the junction’s reliability for many years to come and therefore will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will endeavour to keep you informed of an updated schedule once details have been confirmed."

Engineering work has been carried out in Hospital Lane at the junction with Drayton High Road in Hellesdon since Wednesday, June 1.

It was due to be completed later this month but the completion date has been extended until November 11.



