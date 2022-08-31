Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Beryl increases price of scooter and e-bike rides in the city

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:53 AM August 31, 2022
Norwich's Beryl scheme is set to increase its prices for scooter and e-bike rides in the city.

The price increase will be enforced from September 1 for pay-as-you-ride journeys. 

E-bike riders will now be charged at 12p per minute, an increase of 2p.

Scooter rides will be 14p per minute which is an increase of 4p.

The charge for leaving Beryl bikes, e-bikes or scooters outside of a parking bay will also double to £10. 

The out-of-bay parking charge is part of Beryl's efforts to help keep the city tidy.

Pedal bike and minute bundle prices will not be changing at this time.

Last year the company said dumped Beryl bikes were "extremely rare" and that most journeys ended in a designated bay.

As of March this year, the company celebrated its second year in the city

