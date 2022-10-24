Part of city road closed while new fire hydrant is installed

A section of Angel Road has closed from today while a fire hydrant is being installed - Credit: Google

Part of a city road has closed while work to install a new fire hydrant takes place.

A section of Angel Road has closed from today (October 24) and the works will continue until Friday, October 28.

This will affect First Bus' orange line service 21.

From the city, services will follow the usual route to Waterloo Road and continue along to the end omitting the turn into Angel Road, then it will travel via Constitution Hill and Wall Road to resume the usual route at Catton Grove Road.

Services towards the city will operate the same diversion in reverse.

A First Bus spokesperson said: "We apologise to all customers affected by this diversion."