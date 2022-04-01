Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Trains between Norwich and Stowmarket delayed due to signalling cable thefts

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:13 AM April 1, 2022
Updated: 8:17 AM April 1, 2022
Trains between Norwich and Stowmarket have been delayed due to signalling faults. - Credit: Archant

Trains between Norwich and Stowmarket are delayed this morning following signalling cable thefts.

Disruption is expected until at least 8.30am, with the 6.50am Colchester to Norwich service stopping at Stowmarket this morning and the 7.26am Norwich to Liverpool Street service currently delayed at Norwich.

Network Rail says the cable thefts which happened earlier in the week have caused signalling faults on the line.

Greater Anglia says Network Rail engineers are aware and currently investigating, with train services running to and from the two stations facing the possibility of being delayed or revised, with disruption to be expected until further notice.


