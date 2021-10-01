Flights to Tenerife return to Norwich Airport

Published: 10:12 AM October 1, 2021

Flights to Tenerife are set to return to Norwich Airport. - Credit: Jason Clark

Norwich Airport has welcomed the return of year-round flights to Tenerife through holiday company TUI.

The popular destination in the Canary Islands provides expansive beaches and continuous sunshine.

There will be up to two direct flights a week from Norwich to the Spanish island.

Flights to Corfu are currently operating every Friday from Norwich Airport, until October 22, and flights to Majorca run every Saturday, until October 23.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: "We’re delighted to be relaunching year-round holidays to Tenerife with TUI, giving local holidaymakers the opportunity to escape to the sun with the ease and convenience of flying from their local airport.

"TUI has already confirmed its summer 2022 schedule from Norwich Airport, with flights to Spain (Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca, Tenerife), Greece (Corfu, Crete, Rhodes), Cyprus (Paphos), and Turkey (Dalaman) resuming in May 2022 and all bookable now."

In total, Norwich Airport has announced 19 domestic and international destinations in 10 countries for 2021/22, including the introduction of direct flights to Jersey next summer with Channel Islands-based airline Blue Islands.