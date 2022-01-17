Revealed: All the places you can fly to from Norwich Airport this year

From Cyprus to Lapland — Norwich Airport bosses have revealed the full list of destinations you can fly to from the city this year.

A host of flights to a total of 18 destinations in nine countries are scheduled to operate from Norwich in 2022.

It follows two years of disruption at the airport due to the coronavirus pandemic which saw it closed to all but essential flights for a number of months.

From May TUI will resume flights from Norwich Airport to a number of popular holiday destinations in Europe, including Ibiza and Majorca in Spain and Crete and Rhodes in Greece.

TUI will also be offering holidays to destinations in Cyprus and Turkey.

Balkan Islands will be operating flights to Bulgaria from May 19 and from May 24 passengers will be able to fly to Jersey with Blue Islands.

Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport, said: "After two years of disruptions caused by the pandemic we’re delighted to be offering passengers such fantastic choice from their local airport.

“TUI have already launched their year-round holidays to Tenerife, and their flights to Cyprus, Greece, Spain and Turkey all take off from May, and are bookable now.

"KLM continues to increase its flights into Amsterdam, with fantastic onward connections to the Americas, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe."

Year-round flights continue to be operated in the UK to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Exeter.

In December day trips will be available to Lapland with Transun and Newmarket Holidays.

Mr Pace added: “There are many benefits to flying local, including a quick journey to the airport, parking close to the terminal, short check-in and security times and total step-free access from the terminal entrance to flight boarding.

"We look forward to welcoming all our passengers in 2022.”

Covid-19 and travel

Norwich Airport has announced its 2022/2023 flight schedule - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Air travel is becoming easier following two years of challenges.

Under new rules fully vaccinated travellers and those under 18 coming to England will now no longer have to take a test before they come home.

Earlier this month, travel agents in the city said they are feeling positive after the changes and that more and more people are booking holidays ready for the summer months.

Some destinations still have travel restrictions in place for visitors arriving from the UK.