Norwich Airport's Covid-19 travel advice as traffic light system scrapped

New rules making foreign holidays "easier and cheaper" have come into force today.

Countries are now either categorised as red or the rest of the world, replacing the traffic light system which separated countries into green, amber and red lists.

It comes amid reports the number of countries on the red list will be slashed from 54 to nine later in the week, with destinations such as Mexico and South Africa expected to be opened up to quarantine-free travel.

Here is everything you need to know about travelling from Norwich Airport under the new system.

What rules have changed?

Under the new rules, there is now just one red list instead of the traffic light system of red, amber and green countries.

The aim of the new system is to "simplify measures", according to transport secretary Grant Shapps.

This means that people who are fully vaccinated also "won't need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country."

Do I need to be tested?

UK residents who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test for travelling into England from anywhere not on the red list.

However, they must still take a day-two test following their arrival, but are able to replace their day-two PCR test, which can be costly for families, with a cheaper lateral flow test.

What if I'm not vaccinated?

Unvaccinated travellers are still required to take a pre-departure test when travelling into England, and must purchase a PCR for their day-two test.

They will also still have to quarantine for 10 days, regardless of where they arrive from.

Where can you fly to directly from Norwich Airport?

Norwich Airport has already announced the return of flights to Tenerife through holiday firm TUI.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, has confirmed TUI's summer 2022 schedule from Norwich Airport, which includes flights to Spain (Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca, Tenerife), Greece (Corfu, Crete, Rhodes), Cyprus (Paphos), and Turkey (Dalaman).

What are the entry requirements?

Although the world is beginning to open up again, each country is still operating different Covid-19 entry requirements.

Below are the current requirements needed to enter the countries that Norwich Airport are offering flights to.

Spain: The Spanish government requires all arrivals to Spain from the UK to present on entry a pre-travel declaration form and one of the following: a negative COVID-19 test; or proof of vaccination.

Greece: The Greek government require visitors to complete a Passenger Locator Form before arrival in Greece. Travellers will also need one of the following:

Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test, undertaken within the 72 hour period before arrival into Greece; or

Proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test from an authorised laboratory, undertaken within the 48 hour period before your arrival into Greece; or

Proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before travel (see Demonstrating your COVID-19 status);

Greece will also accept proof of recovery from COVID-19 for entry purposes. Evidence of a positive COVID-19 PCR test result taken between 30 to 180 days of your travel dates can be used and can be demonstrated via the NHS COVID Pass.

These requirements are compulsory for all travellers above the age of 12.

In addition, arrivals into Greece may be required to undergo a rapid Covid-19 test on arrival.

Cyprus: Travellers with proof of two Covid-19 vaccinations are not required to take a PCR test before departure or on arrival. If you have received two vaccinations you will still need to obtain a Cyprus flight pass.

Turkey: All arrivals into Turkey, except Turkish citizens or residence permit holders, must complete an online form a maximum of 72-hours prior to travel.

All arrivals (aged 12 and over) - including those arriving from the UK - into Turkey, from countries other than those mentioned below, must have proof of one of the following:

A full course of COVID-19 vaccinations (completed at least 14 days prior to arrival in Turkey)

recent recovery from COVID-19.

A negative PCR test (within 72 hours of arrival).

A rapid antigen test (within 48 hours of arrival).

What has the government said?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today's rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.

"Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to lower the cost of testing and help the sector to continue in its recovery."

What's the reaction been?

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, a trade body representing UK airlines, said: "Things are moving in the right direction and the removal of these restrictions will make it easier and cheaper for people to travel.

"We've seen a good response to the announcement in terms of bookings and given current trends we would hope to see more countries come off the red list and further mutual recognition of vaccine status.

"There is still much to do though. This is not job done, and ministers need to keep in mind that we remain an outlier on arrivals testing for vaccinated passengers."