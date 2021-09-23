Afternoon traffic roundup: Delays on flyover after crash

Published: 5:34 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 5:37 PM September 23, 2021

Traffic is building in Norwich this afternoon as people begin to leave work and schools break up.

St Crispin's Road is facing queuing traffic after a minor crash between a Seat Leon and a Land Rover.

Police have confirmed that no one involved was injured.

Traffic is also building on Earlham Road, near the University of East Anglia.

Drivers are also likely to face delays on A140 Holt Road, near the airport, due to the temporary traffic lights.

Grapes Hill and the A147 along Chapelfield Gardens are also experiencing slow-moving traffic due to the roadworks currently taking place on the Grapes Hill Roundabout.

The Dereham Road, through Bowthorpe, also has traffic building.

Sweet Briar Road and Guardian Road have queues building also.

