Motorists rush to help man who crashed on A47 near Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:25 AM November 11, 2021
A motorbike crashed along this stretch of road close to Trowse this morning near Norwich.

A motorbike crashed along this stretch of road close to Trowse this morning near Norwich.

Drivers jumped from their vehicles to help a man on a motorbike who crashed on the A47 this morning.

Following the accident towards Trowse, close to Stoke Road, a number of motorists went to check on the man.

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene, which left the motorbike driver with minor injuries following the crash.

Traffic was severely impacted across the road and the crash caused delays of up to 30 minutes.

The road was clear at 8.51am.

