Park and ride service suspended
Published: 2:22 PM December 28, 2020
- Credit: Steve Adams
A Norwich park and ride service will be suspended until further notice as coronavirus restrictions reduce demand.
Konectbus has announced from December 29 the route 502 will not be running.
The 502 runs between Sprowston and Harford park and ride stops.
A Konectbus spokesman said: "This is due to a reduction in demand since our region moved into Tier 4 and an rising increase in cases across Norfolk. Route 501 will continue to run from Airport and Thickthorn Park and Ride."
Normal Monday to Friday timetables will be in place on all other routes between December 29 and December 31.
No buses will run on New Year's Day, before resuming with a Saturday service on January 2.
