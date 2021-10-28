News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Three-car crash on A47 slip road causes two-mile queues

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:20 PM October 28, 2021   
The A47 and A11 at the Thickthorn Interchange in Norwich

The A47 and A11 at the Thickthorn Interchange in Norwich - Credit: Google

A crash near the Thickthorn Roundabout is causing delays on the A11.

Three vehicles collided on the slip road off the A47 and onto the roundabout.

Norfolk police confirmed they were called to the scene at 3.10pm.

The incident has caused two-miles of queues on the A11.

All three cars were damaged but no injuries were reported. 

The road is now clear and the A47 seems unaffected by the traffic.

There was also a collision at 3pm on Bowthorpe Road in Norwich between a moped and a car. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
  2. 2 Police swoop on Norwich address
  3. 3 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
  1. 4 Charity boss in battle with driver who keeps nicking loading space
  2. 5 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
  3. 6 Speed signs to FINALLY be installed at 'accident hotspot'
  4. 7 Suburb's shock after mugging attempt leaves teen laying on path
  5. 8 Community in shock as murder investigation launched
  6. 9 Norwich man crowned Britain's Best Young Chef
  7. 10 Tenants living in freezing, dark flats after power went out FIVE days ago

Nobody was injured and the drivers exchanged details.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Norfolk Live
Norwich News
A47 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mike Wills was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Mousehold Lane 

Cyclist punched in the face during unprovoked attack turned away by GP

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A police forensics van parked on Suffolk Square in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Norwich flat

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Claire Minter and her daughter Alice have lost over 12st combined since January 2020.

Norwich mum and daughter duo shed 12st

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Daniels Road Roundabout with Sheridan Barnes inset

Calls for lines to be repainted at 'free-for-all' city roundabout

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon