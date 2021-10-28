Three-car crash on A47 slip road causes two-mile queues

Published: 4:20 PM October 28, 2021

The A47 and A11 at the Thickthorn Interchange in Norwich - Credit: Google

A crash near the Thickthorn Roundabout is causing delays on the A11.

Three vehicles collided on the slip road off the A47 and onto the roundabout.

Norfolk police confirmed they were called to the scene at 3.10pm.

The incident has caused two-miles of queues on the A11.

All three cars were damaged but no injuries were reported.

The road is now clear and the A47 seems unaffected by the traffic.

There was also a collision at 3pm on Bowthorpe Road in Norwich between a moped and a car.

Nobody was injured and the drivers exchanged details.

