'We have reached peak speed bump' - fears over road changes

Published: 4:38 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 4:56 PM June 8, 2021

The preliminary proposals for changes to part of Norwich Road in Costessey put forward by Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Proposals to turn a busy road into a 20mph zone with speed bumps are already dividing opinion in a town on the edge of Norwich.

A Norfolk County Council consultation reveals proposals to reduce the 30mph speed limit on Norwich Road, Costessey, from the Cherry Tree pub on Dereham Road to the Oval Road junction and runs until June 29.

Extra changes could also include four 75mm high speed bumps on the same stretch of road to "provide a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists within an urbanised area".

But Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Town Council, said: "The local feeling is that speed bumps on Norwich Road are not needed."

Chairman of the Costessey Town Council, Dan Burrill. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He added many people in the town, on the edge of Norwich, felt there were enough traffic calming measures on roads in and out of Costessey including West End, The Street and Gurney Road.

"We have reached peak speed bump," said Mr Burrill.

The chairman said people had fewer issues with the proposed 20mph area but the main problem on Norwich Road was traffic not moving.

"During morning and evening rush hour traffic is backed up for half a mile from Dereham Road to the Crown pub."

Mr Burrill added the proposed 3.9 mile Norwich Western Link, which would connect the NDR from the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 west of the city, would help reduce traffic.

Sharon Blundell, who represents Costessey on Norfolk County Council. - Credit: COSTESSEY TOWN COUNCIL

Costessey county councillor Sharon Blundell said she objected to the proposals on Norwich Road which often had static traffic on it.

She said: "20mph zones are a good idea but speed cushions are not fit for purpose any large vehicle or modern day car can straddle the bumps without the need to slow, this can be proved from data from other 20mph areas with speed cushions, which have speeds in excess of 40mph.

"Ambulances and other emergency services do not like speed bumps, in fact it slows down getting a patient to the hospital. I have never seen a cyclist using Norwich Road. Norwich Road is a shortcut route and I believe other more suitable uses of the funding could be achieved.

"Norwich Road will become less desirable for buses and maybe we need to consider other ways to enforce 20mph/30mph zones without speed cushions, other areas think outside the box."

To view the plans, which are open to change, visit https://norfolk.citizenspace.com.



