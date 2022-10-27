Part of A47 closed after vehicle towing horse box crashes into ditch
Published: 2:52 PM October 27, 2022
Updated: 3:12 PM October 27, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A vehicle towing a horse box has crashed into a ditch on the A47.
Police are currently at the scene of the incident which happened at about 1pm on Thursday (October 27) on the A47 just before the Thickthorn Roundabout, near Norwich.
The road has been closed in both directions between the A140 Harford Bridge roundabout and the A11 Thickthorn roundabout.
This has been causing heavy delays in the area.
A police spokesman confirmed no people were injured in the incident but three horses have been taken into the care of a vet.
She said: "The horses will be moved into a different horse box and taken from the scene."
As of just before 3pm, the road remains closed.