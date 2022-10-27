Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Part of A47 closed after vehicle towing horse box crashes into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:52 PM October 27, 2022
Updated: 3:12 PM October 27, 2022
Part of the A47 is closed after a crash on the outskirts of Norwich

Part of the A47 is closed after a crash on the outskirts of Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

A vehicle towing a horse box has crashed into a ditch on the A47.

Police are currently at the scene of the incident which happened at about 1pm on Thursday (October 27) on the A47 just before the Thickthorn Roundabout, near Norwich.

The road has been closed in both directions between the A140 Harford Bridge roundabout and the A11 Thickthorn roundabout.

This has been causing heavy delays in the area.

A police spokesman confirmed no people were injured in the incident but three horses have been taken into the care of a vet.

She said: "The horses will be moved into a different horse box and taken from the scene."

As of just before 3pm, the road remains closed.

