Car collides with bus near petrol station

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:19 AM June 24, 2021   
A car has collided with a bus in New Costessey 

A car has collided with a bus in New Costessey - Credit: Google

A road is partially closed on the outskirts of Norwich after an accident involving a car and a bus. 

Traffic is moving slowly after the accident took place on the A1074 Dereham Road near the BP petrol station in New Costessey. 

This took place in the eastbound carriageway and was first reported around 7am. 

An eyewitness said an ambulance is in attendance. 

More to follow. 

